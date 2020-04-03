

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, President Donald Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Tennessee and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease.



Federal funding is available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Tennessee impacted by COVID-19.



Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), named Gracia B. Szczech as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.



Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further assessments, the White Houe said in a statement.



Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a stay-at-home order Thursday.



He said at a news conference that April is expected to be particularly tough month for Tennesseans.



It is estimated that COVID-19 cases will peak in the state on April 19 if current trends continue, leading to a shortage of more than 7,800 hospital beds.



A total of 3194 coronavirus cases and 32 deaths have been reported in Tennessee so far.



