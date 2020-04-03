

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin said it is extending awards of up to $500 to its employees who are regularly required to work at, or travel to, a designated the company facility or customer site during the COVID-19 crisis.



The company is committed to continue hiring during this crisis and have added close to 1,000 new employees over the past two weeks in addition to advertising for 5,000 open positions.



The company said that, to continue supporting the small businesses and supply chain that power U.S. defense industrial base, it is increasing its previous commitment of $53 million in accelerated payments by another $53 million, totaling more than $106 million.



The company is committing to donate $2 million in urgently needed personal protective equipment items.



In addition, the company has donated personal protective equipment or PPE for urgent need at local hospitals and have also initiated limited PPE and medical device production (face shields).



The company is also providing engineering support for select initiatives to accelerate production of PPE equipment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LOCKHEED MARTIN-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de