

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) said Saturday that its chief financial officer Ulrik Svensson will resign from the company for health reasons. He will terminate his Executive Board activities with effect from April 6, 2020.



Lufthansa said its supervisory board will discuss and decide on a succession solution as soon as possible.



Ulrik Svensson has been a board member of the Executive Board and chief financial officer of Deutsche Lufthansa since 1 January 2017.



In 1989, he became regional controller for Esselte Office in Stockholm, Sweden.



Between 1992 and 2000 Ulrik worked in the telecom sector for Stenbeck Group with the two companies Millicom International Cellular and Société Européenne de Communication based in Luxembourg.



From 2000 to 2003 he was Chief Financial Officer for Esselte. He has temporarily been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Group. Esselte had its headquarters in the United Kingdom.



In 2003, Ulrik Svensson transferred to Swiss International Air Lines as member of the board and Chief Financial Officer.



From 2006 to 2016, Ulrik Svensson was Chief Executive Officer of Melker Schörling AB and in this role responsible for the six listed companies within the investment company, namely Hexagon, AAK, ASSA ABLOY, Securitas, Hexpol and Loomis.



