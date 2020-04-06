The Influencer Marketing Factory LLC: How Alessandro Bogliari Became a Worldwide Influencer Marketing Expert in Just 2 Years

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2020 / At BrandsBuilder, founder Marco Calamassi had the vision of leveraging influencers and personalities' followings to build and scale brands and products.

On his business journey he met and sat down with a young, fast-emerging protagonist in the Influencer Marketing space, Alessandro Bogliari , Forbes Agency Council member and prominent figure in the always-growing Digital Marketing and Social Media Marketing industry.



Alessandro was born in Milan, Italy, in 1991. He lived and worked in Milan (Italy), Copenhagen (Denmark), Miami (Florida) and New York City (New York) where he currently operates his business. He is the CEO & Co-Founder of The Influencer Marketing Factory , a global influencer marketing agency with his team of professionals across the US and Europe.



Alessandro moved to the US 3 years ago with a VISA O1 which is granted to individuals with extraordinary abilities. Since then, it's been a non-stop run bringing his agency from an idea to a startup to the authority it is currently in its marketplace, with clients such as Sony Music, Google, Snapchat, Universal Music, MGA Entertainment, Vestiaire Collective and many more.



His marketing acumen allowed him to jump on the TikTok hype train before the majority of other marketers and agencies. He started offering Influencer Marketing services on TikTok over a year ago when the now popular social media was unknown to most of us.

When asked why TikTok, he said that "I saw a business and marketing opportunity where the majority of the people saw just a fun app for teenagers. Instead of only focusing on the same and common social media platforms as other agencies, I preferred to beat the competition and start offering this new app that was talking in an authentic way to Gen Z".



Proofs of his TikTok leadership are Google Search results that place his The Influencer Marketing Factory on the first page for "tiktok influencer marketing agency" and "tiktok ads agency" and the outcomes of his client's TikTok influencer marketing campaigns speak for themselves.



In February 2020 Alessandro gave a speech about TikTok at a prominent event in Miami, The Kidscreen Summit, one of the most important conferences about kids entertainment with over 2000 attendees.



Alessandro is very active in the NewYork marketing community, attending and hosting numerous events and meet-ups and he is also a member of The Drum Network.



One of his peculiarities is advanced copywriting and blog posting, he is an SEO expert indeed. His articles have been published as contributor for medias such as Harvard Business Review Italia, Forbes, InfluencerDB, CEOWorld, Social Media Examiner, MarketingProfs.



Thanks to his work and contribution to the field he has been cited numerous times as an authority in the Influencer Marketing field, from magazines such as TIME, AdAge, AdWeek, The Verge, Daily Voice, BBC, WSJ, Distractify, Glossy, eConsultancy, Forbes, B&T and many others.



Without any seeds money or external funding, Alessandro Bogliari was able to build up a global top-tier agency with employees and contractors in Europe and USA that helps brands and companies reach Gen Z and Millennials audiences. All this thanks to native storytelling and tailored content, always looking at results and analyzing digital ROI.



When it comes to creating, building and scaling a brand/company in this digital environment, Alessandro Bogliari has all the right answers. His The Influencer Marketing Factory has plans to expand its headquarters on the West Coast and develop more business opportunities in Asia in the upcoming years.



