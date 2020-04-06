

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chubb said Sunday that it is committing $10 million to pandemic relief efforts globally. Meanwhile, the company will not conduct any layoffs of its employees while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic health crisis.



The $10 million commitment will go to people and programs providing emergency frontline services and for assistance to the most financially vulnerable members of the community who have been impacted the hardest by the pandemic, the company said.



