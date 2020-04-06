

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) said that Evotec Gene Therapy, with operations in Austria, has formed a long-term research alliance with Takeda to support Takeda's research stage gene therapy discovery programmes. It did not disclose financial details of the agreement.



Meanwhile, Evotec has established a site for research and development of gene therapy-based projects: Evotec Gene Therapy which will start operations with a strong team of gene therapy experts at an R&D site in Orth/Donau, Austria.



As per the alliance with Takeda, Evotec will support multiple Takeda programmes targeting conditions aligned with Takeda's four core therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Diseases, Neuroscience and Gastroenterology.



The alliance leverages Evotec's growing gene therapy capabilities as well as Evotec's broader drug discovery platform.



