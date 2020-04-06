Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma setzt im Kampf gegen COVID-19 noch einen drauf +++ Lukrative Beteiligung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MSHN ISIN: GB00B1WY2338 Ticker-Symbol: QS2A 
Tradegate
06.04.20
09:38 Uhr
12,105 Euro
-0,015
-0,12 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SMITHS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMITHS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,870
12,155
09:45
11,840
12,100
09:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SMITHS
SMITHS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SMITHS GROUP PLC12,105-0,12 %