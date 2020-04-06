

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) reported statutory pretax profit from continuing operations of 46 million pounds for the half year ended 31 January 2020 compared to 89 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 2.8 pence compared to 13.2 pence. Headline pretax profit from continuing operations was 160 million pounds compared to 146 million pounds, previous year, an underlying growth of 4%.



From continuing operations, first half revenue increased to 1.24 billion pounds from 1.14 billion pounds, prior year. Underlying revenue growth was 3%, for the period.



Due to the uncertainties related to COVID-19, the company has decided to withdraw forward guidance for fiscal 2020.



