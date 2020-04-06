

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote Plc (BOY.L), a provider of thermal processing services, said its trading in the first quarter has not been significantly impacted by disruption from the pandemic. The Group said it is taking mitigating actions to align cost base with any reduced demand.



Bodycote also announced the completion of the acquisition of Ellison Surface Technologies. Following this, Bodycote is approximately 83 million pounds drawn on its 230 million pounds revolving credit facility. Accordingly, there remains 147 million pounds of immediately available liquidity, the Group noted.



