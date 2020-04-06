

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IWG plc (IWG.L) announced that the Board, including the Executive Directors Mark Dixon, CEO and Eric Hageman, CFO, has decided to take a 50% reduction in fees and base salaries during the challenging period. The Group noted that there has been no change in its assessment of COVID-19 or in its position.



The Board has decided to defer the Group's first quarter trading update from the provisional date of 28 April 2020 to 28 May 2020. The trading update will now cover the four-month period ending 30 April 2020.



