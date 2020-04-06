

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - While updating on its operations and business amid the global pandemic, aerospace and defence company Babcock International Group Plc. (BAB.L) Monday said its trading for the fourth quarter was in line with its expectations, excluding the impact of COVID-19. The group added that coronavirus had a minimal impact on its trading in the final quarter.



Following the uncertainty of the impact of COVID-19 for the next financial year, the board said it will consider the final ordinary dividend for this financial year ahead of its full year results, taking into account developments over the next two months.



The Group also noted that it postponed the annual pay increase for the senior management team and taking actions to mitigate the financial impact of COVID-19, without impacting customer delivery.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de