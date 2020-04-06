Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma setzt im Kampf gegen COVID-19 noch einen drauf +++ Lukrative Beteiligung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 877431 ISIN: GB0009697037 Ticker-Symbol: BW3 
Tradegate
06.04.20
09:33 Uhr
4,157 Euro
+0,246
+6,29 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,110
4,262
09:55
4,142
4,238
09:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC4,157+6,29 %