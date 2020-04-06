

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence fell to a record low in April as the coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic spread across the globe, results of a survey by the behavioural research institute Sentix showed Monday.



The Sentix investor confidence index shed 25.8 points to reach an all-time low of -42.9. Economists had forecast a reading of -30.3.



'Without exception, all regions of the world are in a deep recession,' Sentix said. 'Never before has the assessment of the current situation collapsed so sharply in all regions of the world within one month.'



The survey was conducted between April 2 and 4 among 1,173 participants, of whom 268 were institutions.



The headline index remained in negative territory for the second month in a row.



The current situation index of the survey fell to a record low -66 from -14.3 in March. In contrast, the expectations measure climbed to -15.8 from -20 in the previous month.



