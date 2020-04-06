

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing output fell in February after rising in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



Manufacturing output fell 1.1 percent month-on-month in February, after a 5.9 percent increase in January.



Industrial production decreased 1.3 percent monthly in February, after a 5.9 percent increase in the previous month.



On an annual basis, manufacturing output declined 1.3 percent in February, after a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month.



Industrial production fell 1.1 percent year-on-year in February, reversing a 1.2 percent rise in the previous month.



Data also showed that the industrial turnover declined 10.0 percent monthly in February and 6.0 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX