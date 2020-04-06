Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma setzt im Kampf gegen COVID-19 noch einen drauf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 926932 ISIN: US8793601050 Ticker-Symbol: TYZ 
Tradegate
03.04.20
20:19 Uhr
266,00 Euro
-4,00
-1,48 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
276,00
280,00
14:24
272,00
280,00
14:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC266,00-1,48 %