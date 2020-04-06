

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Centene (CNC) said that it is establishing a Medical Reserve Leave policy, during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will provide up to three months paid leave for employees who choose to join a medical reserve force.



The company will waive COVID-19 related prior authorizations and employee cost sharing for related screening, testing and treatment. It will also cover all telehealth services related to COVID-19 for these employees, as well as all COVID-19 covered healthcare services that can be administered virtually through May 31, 2020.



The company said it is providing up to 10 additional working days of paid leave to support employees, or those employees who have to care for a family or household member, with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, a presumptive diagnosis, or who are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19.



The company will also provide one-time payment of $750 to employees in a small number of critical functions which are performed in Centene offices.



The company is looking to fill nearly 2,000 open roles across the country.



