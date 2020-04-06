

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) announced Monday that it has joined forces with federal and state officials to announce the opening of rapid COVID-19 drive-through testing sites in Georgia and Rhode Island. The test sites will bolster state efforts to manage the spread of the virus and provide on-the-spot test results. The test site will be located at Georgia Tech in Georgia and at Twin River Casino in Rhode Island.



CVS Health will utilize licensed health care providers from MinuteClinic, the company's retail medical clinic, to oversee the testing, which is currently available at no-cost to patients. However, COVID-19 testing will not take place at CVS Pharmacy or MinuteClinic locations.



The rapid testing will be conducted using the new Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test, which recently received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the fastest available molecular point-of-care test for the detection of COVID-19. Positive results can be delivered in as little as five minutes and negative results in as little as 13 minutes.



The rapid COVID-19 testing will be available to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in addition to state residency and age guidelines. Patients will need to pre-register in advance online at CVS.com in order to schedule a same-day time slot for testing.



The company is applying the significant learnings gathered from its COVID-19 testing site opened in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts on March 19, to help maximize the efficiency and safety at these new sites.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CVS HEALTH-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de