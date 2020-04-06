

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Woodward, Inc. (WWD) and Hexcel Corp. (HXL) have mutually agreed to terminate their merger deal. The companies concluded that given the significant uncertainty in the market caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it would not be prudent to continue to pursue the combination. Neither party will be required to pay the other a termination fee.



Separately, Hexcel Corp. announced a number of actions in response to the impact from COVID-19. Hexcel will reduce costs through curtailing capital expenditures, and evaluating employment levels to align with lower customer demand.



Hexcel also announced that its Board has adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan. In connection with this, the Board declared a dividend distribution of one preferred share purchase right on each outstanding share of Hexcel common stock.



Hexcel plans to hold its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders on June 1, 2020.



