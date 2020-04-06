

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Perrigo Company plc (PRGO), a provider of over-the-counter health and wellness solutions, reported FDA approval for its abbreviated new drug application for over-the-counter diclofenac sodium topical gel 1%. The FDA approved Voltaren Arthritis Pain (diclofenac sodium topical gel, 1%) for nonprescription or OTC, use through its prescription-to-OTC switch process.



Perrigo said its product will provide consumers with an alternative to GSK's Voltaren Arthritis Pain, which is indicated for the temporary relief of arthritis pain. The product will be marketed under retailer's store brand labels.



