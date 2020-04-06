Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma setzt im Kampf gegen COVID-19 noch einen drauf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857209 ISIN: US8835561023 Ticker-Symbol: TN8 
Tradegate
06.04.20
16:57 Uhr
276,10 Euro
+15,30
+5,87 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
276,00
277,25
17:09
276,20
277,00
17:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
THERMO FISHER
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC276,10+5,87 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 3,97
Hebel: 7,12
mit moderatem Hebel