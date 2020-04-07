

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 0.3 percent on year in February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 271,735 yen.



That beat expectations for a decline of 3.4 percent on year following the 3.9 percent annual drop in January.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 537,666 yen, up 1.7 percent on year.



Individually, spending was down for fuel, utilities, clothing, transportation, education and recreation. It was up for food, housing, furniture and medical care.



