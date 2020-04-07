

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) said that it temporarily paused enrollment or screening of patients in the M-PLACE study with MOR202, amid Covid-19 outbreak. This could lead to delays in previously communicated timelines.



The company noted that enrollment of patients will continue in studies with the potential for significant benefit in life-threatening indications. Already enrolled patients will continue to receive study drug.



The company remains committed to maintaining its development plans but acknowledges the potential impact on clinical studies given the rapidly evolving global environment.



MorphoSys said it maintained guidance on its 2020 corporate milestones. However, the situation is highly dynamic and it is not possible to reliably predict or quantify the potential impact on ongoing and planned clinical studies and business operations.



