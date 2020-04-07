

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation eased for the third month in a row in March, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.4 percent year-on-year in March, after a 1.6 percent increase in February.



Latest inflation was the slowest since April 2018, when it was 1.1 percent.



In March, prices for motor fuels decreased and food prices increased.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, slowed to 1.1 percent in March from 1.3 percent in the previous month.



