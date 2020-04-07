

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Victrex plc (VCT.L) reported that its trading for the first half year has been solid and in line with expectations. Net cash position on 31 March is 42.2 million pounds, after payment of final dividend in February. The Group has facilities of 40 million pounds to October 2024.



The Group stated that although trading has remained in line with expectations year-to-date and the third quarter has shown early signs of a solid start, including some normal demand returning across parts of Asia, the macro-economic and end-market outlook over the coming months is very uncertain, particularly for Europe and the US.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VICTREX-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de