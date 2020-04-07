Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MRG2 ISIN: GB00B1XH2C03 Ticker-Symbol: FEX 
Frankfurt
07.04.20
08:10 Uhr
1,418 Euro
+0,071
+5,27 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FERREXPO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERREXPO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,460
1,488
09:24
1,458
1,480
09:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FERREXPO
FERREXPO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FERREXPO PLC1,418+5,27 %