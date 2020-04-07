

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo Plc (FXPO.L), a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine, reported that its first-quarter pellet production rose 7% year-on-year to 2.7 million tonnes. Production of 65% Fe pellets was up 9% to 2.7 million tonnes. The company noted that its first-quarter production was not impacted by the COVID-19 virus.



For the first-quarter, the company projects sales to be around 2.8 million tonnes. Ferrexpo noted that it continues to take active measures to help protect its workforce and local communities against the spread of the virus.



