Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14VF0 ISIN: GB00BYYTFB60 Ticker-Symbol: XHSB 
Stuttgart
07.04.20
08:26 Uhr
11,760 Euro
+0,430
+3,80 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HOMESERVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOMESERVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,460
13,050
09:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HOMESERVE
HOMESERVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HOMESERVE PLC11,760+3,80 %