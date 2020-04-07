

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HomeServe plc (HSV.L) expects adjusted profit before tax for the financial year ended 31 March 2020 to be ahead of consensus expectations at 181 million pounds. It continued to deliver strong growth in fiscal year 2020.



The company has decided not to furlough or make redundant any staff in the course of the COVID-19 lockdowns, in order to do the right thing for HomeServe's teams and maintain maximum flexibility in the way the business is run.



The company stated that its 6,000 office-based staff, including contact centre agents, are all working successfully from home thanks to a monumental effort by operations staff and recent technology investments.



HomeServe expects to report its full year results as planned on 19 May 2020. The Board will consider its full year dividend options in advance of the publication of full year results.



