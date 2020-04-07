

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit narrowed in February as the increase in exports outpaced imports growth, the French customs office said on Tuesday.



The trade deficit decreased to EUR 5.22 billion in February from EUR 5.97 billion in January. The trade deficit was expected to fall to EUR 4.9 billion.



In the same month last year, the trade deficit was EUR 4.36 billion.



Exports increased 5.1 percent month-on-month in February and imports rose 2.8 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, exports fell 2.8 percent and imports declined 1.3 percent in February.



