

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) said the company had about $12 billion in cash on hand on Dec. 31, 2019. On Tuesday, the company announced a $5.5 billion term-loan agreement with 12 banks to provide additional financial flexibility. The company has a fully committed $15 billion revolver in place and has no need or plans to use it in 2020. AT&T plans to continuing to pay a quarterly dividend to shareholders.



AT&T said the company's pension trust's funded status is substantially the same as year-end 2019. There are no cash funding requirements in the near term and the company does not expect any required contributions through 2022.



Regarding supply chain, the company believes its exposure to near-term equipment shortages is limited.



