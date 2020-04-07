Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859545 ISIN: US5486611073 Ticker-Symbol: LWE 
Tradegate
07.04.20
13:53 Uhr
86,74 Euro
+4,56
+5,55 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LOWES COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOWES COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
84,78
86,56
13:58
85,00
86,74
13:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LOWES
LOWES COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LOWES COMPANIES INC86,74+5,55 %