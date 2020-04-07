Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 895738 ISIN: US2371941053 Ticker-Symbol: DDN 
Tradegate
07.04.20
15:30 Uhr
55,38 Euro
+6,89
+14,21 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,60
54,94
16:17
54,67
54,95
16:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DARDEN RESTAURANTS
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC55,38+14,21 %