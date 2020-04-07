

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total said it is pursuing the divestments of several non-core assets in both Exploration-Production (Brunei) and Marketing & Services (Sierra Leone and Liberia). These divestments represent a global value of more than $400 million.



Total has closed the sale to Shell of its wholly owned subsidiary Total E&P Deep Offshore Borneo BV, which holds an 86.95% interest in Block CA1.



Total said it has signed an agreement to sell its marketing and services businesses in Liberia and Sierra Leone to Conex Oil & Gas Holdings Ltd.



The sale of the two affiliates is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX