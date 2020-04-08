

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release February figures for core machine orders and current account, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Core machine orders are tipped to slide 2.9 percent on month and 3.0 percent on year after rising 2.9 percent on month and easing 0.3 percent on year in January.



The current account is expected to reflect a surplus of 3,067.2 billion yen following the 612.3 billion yen surplus in January. The trade balance is tipped to show a surplus of 1,213.6 billion yen surplus following the 985.1 billion yen deficit a month earlier.



Japan also will see March results for the eco watchers survey. The index for current conditions is expected to come in at 22.0, down from 27.4 in February. The outlook is pegged at 19.0, down from 24.6.



Australia will provide February numbers for home loans, with forecasts suggesting an increase by 2.0 percent after rising 4.6 percent in January.



