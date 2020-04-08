Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W6XZ ISIN: US90184L1026 Ticker-Symbol: TWR 
Tradegate
07.04.20
21:54 Uhr
23,510 Euro
+0,425
+1,84 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TWITTER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TWITTER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,430
23,665
07.04.
23,420
23,560
07.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TWITTER
TWITTER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TWITTER INC23,510+1,84 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,45
Hebel: 4,60
mit moderatem Hebel