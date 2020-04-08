

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter Inc. and digital payments platform Square Inc., said that he will donate $1 billion worth of equity in Square to his Start Small Foundation to fund the coronavirus relief around the world.



In a series of tweets, Dorsey said the donation represented about 28% of his wealth.



But, Dorsey did not mention exactly where the funds would be sent to help in battle against the Covid-19.



Dorsey said he is pledging his stake in Square instead of Twitter because he owns a 'lot more' of shares in Square.



Once the Covid-19 pandemic has been 'disarmed', the focus will shift to girl's health and education, and universal basic income, Dorsey tweeted.



