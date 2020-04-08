

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post AG decided to suspend earnings guidance for 2020, citing the global spread of the pandemic and the manifestation of negative effects at least for the current business year.



However, the company confirmed guidance for a group EBIT of at least 5.3 billion euros for 2022.



The reported group EBIT for the first quarter will be at around 590 million euros. Adjusted for covid-19 related effects and the StreetScooter cost group EBIT in the first quarter is about 200 million euros above the adjusted result of the prior year's 814 million euros.



The company said it is introducing the current pandemic-related measures in Germany. It sees a double-digit-percentage decline in mail volumes and revenue, driven mainly by suspended direct-marketing campaigns of customers.



The company decided to push out the date for the regular shareholder meeting, which so far was planned to be held on May 13th, to a later date this year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DEUTSCHE POST-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de