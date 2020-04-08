

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's exports and imports declined in February, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



Exports excluding ships, aircraft, fuel fell a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent year-on-year in February, after a 4.8 percent rise in January.



Imports decreased 2.0 percent annually in February, after a 3.7 percent increase in the preceding month.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus excluding ships, aircraft, fuel was DKK 10.5 billion in February.



Despite increases in January, both imports and exports have fallen over the past three months, the agency said.



