

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A.G. BARR plc (BAG.L) reported pretax profit of 37.4 million pounds for the year ended 25 January 2020 compared to 44.5 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 26.49 pence compared to 31.47 pence. Profit before tax (before exceptional items) declined 17.3% to 37.4 million pounds. Basic earnings per share before exceptional items was 26.50 pence compared to 32.03 pence.



Fiscal year revenue declined to 255.7 million pounds from 279.0 million pounds, previous year.



The Board stated that it is not proposing a final dividend, and will review the dividend position when there is greater visibility of the impact of COVID-19. The Board has decided to postpone the 2020 Annual General Meeting.



