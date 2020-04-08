

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hiscox (HSX.L) said the Group's trading for the first two months of the year was ahead of expectations. However due to the uncertain impact of COVID-19, the Group has decided to withdraw all financial guidance for 2020.



The Board has also decided that the resolution to approve the 2019 final dividend of 29.6 cents per share, which was scheduled for payment on 10 June 2020, will no longer be put to shareholders at the AGM. The Board has agreed that for 2020, it will not propose an interim dividend payment, or conduct any share buyback.



