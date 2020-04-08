

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Heineken N.V. (HKHHF.PK) said, for the first quarter of 2020, the company expects to announce a total consolidated volume decrease of around 4% organically with beer volume decline around 2%. The impact is expected to worsen in the second quarter, the company noted. Due to uncertainties related to Covid-19 pandemic, HEINEKEN has decided to withdraw all guidance for 2020.



HEINEKEN said it has entered the crisis with a strong balance sheet as well as undrawn committed credit facilities and has successfully secured additional financing on the debt capital market in recent weeks.



HEINEKEN said it will provide more information on its mitigating actions in first quarter trading update on 22 April.



