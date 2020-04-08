

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RSA Insurance Group plc (RSANY.PK, RSA.L, RSA) said its Board has agreed to suspend its final dividend relating to 2019. The Board will suspend its recommendation for the 15.6 pence per ordinary share full year 2019 dividend.



Martin Scicluna, Chairman, said: 'This is a difficult decision, not least in terms of the initial impact it will have on shareholders. The company has a strong capital base, but we think it is right and prudent to take these steps now.'



The company plans to publish its first quarter trading update statement on or about 7 May 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RSA INSURANCE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de