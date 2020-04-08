Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 658848 ISIN: GB0030232317 Ticker-Symbol: 3MI 
Frankfurt
08.04.20
08:06 Uhr
3,576 Euro
-0,224
-5,89 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PAGEGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAGEGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,740
3,856
09:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PAGEGROUP
PAGEGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PAGEGROUP PLC3,576-5,89 %