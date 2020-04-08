

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Derwent London PLC (DLN.L) said, in the light of recent events, the Group is withdrawing ERV, property yield and EPRA earnings guidance. The Group believes it is appropriate to pay the 2019 final dividend of 51.45 pence per share which will be paid on 5 June 2020 to shareholders on the register of members at 1 May 202. Future dividends will remain under review.



The AGM will now be held at on 15 May 2020. Shareholders will not be able to attend in person. The Group advised shareholders to vote in advance either online or by using the Form of Proxy that will be enclosed with the notice of AGM.



