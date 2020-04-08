Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897679 ISIN: GB0002652740 Ticker-Symbol: DVK 
Frankfurt
08.04.20
09:16 Uhr
36,020 Euro
+0,020
+0,06 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
DERWENT LONDON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DERWENT LONDON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,640
38,340
09:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DERWENT LONDON
DERWENT LONDON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DERWENT LONDON PLC36,020+0,06 %