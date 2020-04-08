

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer price inflation eased in March, data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in March, slower than a 0.9 percent increase in February. Economists had expected a rise of 0.8 percent.



The core inflation rate was 2.1 percent in March, same as seen in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in March, after a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent rise.



The core CPI rose 0.3 percent monthly in March, same as seen in the preceding month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.5 percent annually in March, after a 0.7 percent increase in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, HICP fell 0.1 percent in March, same as in February.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the producer prices declined 12.6 percent annually in March, following a 7.4 percent decrease in February. The prices declined for the tenth month.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 7.5 percent in March, following a 3.3 percent decrease in the preceding month.



