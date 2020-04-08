

GEA (dpa-AFX) - Technology company GEA Group (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) announced Wednesday that it has postponed its Annual General Meeting due to the coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic. Further, its proposed dividend remains unchanged. In Germany, the shares were losing around 2 percent in the morning trading.



The company said its Annual General Meeting, which was originally planned for April 30, will now be rescheduled for the end of the year.



Further, the company said it still plans to pay a dividend for fiscal year 2019 of a total of 0.85 euro per share. In advance, GEA will make the maximum possible advance payment of 0.42 euro per share permitted by law based on the last two annual financial statements.



In Germany, GEA Group shares were trading at 20.82 euros, down 2.25 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GEA GROUP-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de