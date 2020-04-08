

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's trade surplus decreased in March, as exports declined and imports rose, figures from the Ministry of Finance showed on Wednesday.



The trade surplus decreased to US$ 2.78 billion in March from 3.09 billion last year. Economists had expected a surplus of US$ 3.2 billion. In January, trade surplus was US$ 3.3 billion.



Exports decreased 0.6 percent year-on-year in March, after a 24.9 percent rise in February. Economists had expected a decline of 6.7 percent.



Imports rose 0.5 percent annually in March, after a 44.7 percent increase in the preceding month. Economists had forecast a fall of 6.6 percent.



Exports of parts of electronic product, information, communication and audio-video products grew in March, while exports of base metals and articles of base metal, machinery, plastics and rubber, and articles declined.



Imports of parts of electronic product, base metals and articles of base metal increased from a year ago, while imports of mineral products, machinery, chemicals decreased



Exports to Mainland China and Hong Kong, and ASEAN both grew in March, while exports to Japan, U.S.A. and Europe declined.



In the January to March period, exports and imports rose by 3.7 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively, from a year ago.



