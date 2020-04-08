

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Brooklyn, New York-based H&C Food Inc. is recalling select Enoki mushrooms citing the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.



The recall involves 7.05 oz or 200G pack of Enoki mushrooms imported from Green Co. located in Korea. The affected Enoki mushrooms were distributed to New York, Maryland and Virginia areas through Great Wall Supermarket between February 15 to March 5, 2020.



They Enoki mushrooms were sold in clear plastic packaging with a green label. 'H&C Food Inc.' company name is given on the back of the packaging.



The agency noted that the recalled product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a deadly bacteria.



Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



However, there were no reports of any illnesses related to products distributed by H&C foods till date.



H&C Food has ceased the distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation on the issue.



Consumers are urged to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.



Recently, Listeria-contaminated Enoki mushrooms, which are generally popular in East Asian cuisine, had caused the death of four people and around 30 hospitalizations.



Citing Listeria concerns, Sun Hong Foods, Inc. in early March recalled all cases of Enoki Mushroom, produced in Korea, and Commerce, California-based Guan's Mushroom Co. in late March recalled Enoki Mushrooms from Korea.



