

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) announced Wednesday that due to the impact of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the company is withdrawing its financial guidance for the full year 2020.



In response to the pandemic, Myriad has made several changes to its business practices to promote the safety of both customers and employees. These include ceasing in-office sales calls and implementing virtual selling, granting all non-essential personnel the ability to work from home, enabling direct sample collection for patients and implementing policies to improve laboratory personnel safety.



While the uncertain timeframe of the Coronavirus pandemic makes it difficult to predict future business trends for the company, it will provide an update on its business, including the impact of COVID-19, on its next quarterly earnings call.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MYRIAD GENETICS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de