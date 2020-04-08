

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beverage alcohol company Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) announced Wednesday additional steps to reduce its brewery production activities in Mexico to a level that safeguards the environment and avoids irreversible impact to its operations.



This move is consistent with actions taken by other brewers in Mexico and will help ensure the company's ability to restore operations once Mexico's federal government lifts restrictions placed upon the business community in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.



Over the past several weeks, Constellation Brands has shifted resources to accelerate production of high-volume products and built substantial product supply across its warehouse and distribution network in the U.S.



