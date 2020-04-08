Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 891624 ISIN: JP3436100006 Ticker-Symbol: SFT 
Tradegate
08.04.20
17:24 Uhr
34,695 Euro
+0,040
+0,12 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,325
34,860
18:15
34,500
34,695
17:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOFTBANK
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP34,695+0,12 %