

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production declined in February after rising in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Industrial production decreased 1.3 percent year-on-year in February, after a 0.9 percent rise in January. In December, output fell 1.2 percent.



Among the eight largest categories, the machine industry production grew the most in February.



Production of the machine industry grew 7.9 percent in February, while rubber and plastic industry declined 8.4 percent.



On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production fell 1.7 percent in February.



