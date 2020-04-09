

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French food services and facilities management company Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK) reported that its net profit for the first half of fiscal 2020 ended February 29, 2020 was 378 million euros, up 3.8% from last year, while it was up 1.8% excluding the positive currency impact. Earnings per share grew to 2.55 euros from 2.46 euros in the prior year.



The company expects a reduction of revenues in the second half of between 2.4 billion euros and 2.8 billion euros compared to last year. The company estimates the Underlying operating profit flow-through to be about 25% of revenue shortfall.



Underlying net profit for the first half of fiscal 2020 was 424 million euros, up 2.8% or 1.0% excluding the currency effect.



Group revenue for the period was 11.69 billion euros, up 5.9% from last year, helped by a positive currency and M&A contribution. Organic revenue growth was 3.2%, boosted by the Rugby World Cup.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

