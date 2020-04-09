

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia industrial production declined in February, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



Industrial production fell a working day adjusted 1.5 percent year-on-year in February, after a 0.5 percent increase in January.



Manufacturing output declined 3.0 percent in February.



Output in mining and quarrying, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning sector grew 17.9 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 0.7 percent in February.



Separate data from statistical office showed that trade deficit decreased to EUR 73 million in February from EUR 208.6 million in the same month last year.



On an annual basis, exports declined 1.1 percent in February and imports rose 2.1 percent.



