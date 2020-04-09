

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production fell in February after rising in the previous month, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.



Industrial production decreased a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent month-on-month in February, after a 3.6 percent rise in January. Economists had expected output to fall 1.7 percent. In December, output declined 2.7 percent.



On a calendar and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production decreased 2.4 percent in February, following a 0.2 percent fall in the prior month. Economists had expected a 2.6 percent decline.



Manufacturing output declined 1.9 percent annually in February.



Mining and quarrying production rose 5.6 percent, while electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning sector output decreased 6.2 percent.



Among all the sectors, consumer goods and intermediate goods, and energy dropped in February, while capital goods increased.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production fell 1.8 percent annually in February, following a 3.3 percent decrease in the preceding month.



